BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
Nov 28 AgaTech ASA :
* Said on Friday entered into an agreement to acquire Hiddn Security AS, a provider of hardware-based encryption solutions
* Said about 82.3 pct of theshareholders in Hiddn had already entered into or otherwise accepted to participate in the transaction
* The transaction will be completed as a share transaction with an exchange ratio of 1.83068551 shares in AGA per 1 share in Hiddn, based on a value of the AGA of 8.5 million Norwegian crowns ($1 million) and a value of Hiddn of 104.9 million crowns
* Completion of the transaction is expected to take place by end of December
($1 = 8.5270 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year