UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 Ibersol SGPS SA :
* Said on Friday evening, the cost of acquisition of Eat Out Group amounted to 105 million euros ($111.9 million)
* Eat Out Group sales from own and franchised restaurants reached 209.4 million euros in FY 2015
* Eat Out Group EBITDA in FY 2015 was at 16.4 million euros
* Eat Out Group ended FY 2015 with 321 restaurants, 208 of them under franchising agreements
* Eat Out operates own brands such as Pans & Company, Ribs, Santa Maria and Frescco
Source text: bit.ly/2gAR95Q
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9387 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources