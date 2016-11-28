BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
Nov 28 Retail Estates NV :
* Reported on Friday a H1 net current income of 18.5 million euros ($19.7 million), up 11.2 pct
* A H1 rental income of 32.5 million euros, up 10 pct
* As of Sept. 30, the occupancy rate is at 98.13 pct compared to 98.22 pct as of March 31, 2016
* Confirms dividend forecast of 3.3 euros gross per share
Source text: bit.ly/2gNzkmT
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year