* Fiscal consolidation pressures to continue and structural reform decisions may be deferred under Spain's minority government

* Outlook for spanish regions is stable in 2017

* Stable outlook reflects improving economic prospects and strong liquidity support from the central government

* Expects spanish GDP to grow by 2% in 2017

* Expect regional deficits to narrow in 2016

* "Political uncertainty is likely to persist in 2017"

* Outlook for spanish regions could change to negative if economic growth or deficit reduction were to threaten or postpone debt stabilisation

* Political tension within some regional government coalitions could delay reforms of costly public services such as healthcare,education

* Stronger-than-expected economic growth, or significant change in regional funding system could change the outlook to positive Source text : bit.ly/2fVjXF0