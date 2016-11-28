Nov 28 Bioton SA :

* Said on Friday that Jubo Liu has been appointed the company's new CEO as of Nov. 26

* Jubo Liu has been delegated by the company's supervisory board to act as Bioton's temporary CEO in Oct.

* Dariusz Trzeciak has been appointed the new chairman of the supervisory board

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)