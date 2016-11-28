STOCKHOLM Nov 28 Moberg Pharma :

* Says has obtained a waiver from its bondholders to increase flexibility in acquisition financing

* Moberg Pharma's outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds are due 2021, and encompass maximum SEK 600 million with a current outstanding amount of SEK 385 million

* Says the focus remains on acquisitions of profitable brands which can be easily integrated in Moberg Pharma's existing infrastructure.

