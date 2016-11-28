UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 Gobarto SA :
* Said on Friday that in opinion of management board share price proposed in the tender offer of Cedrob reflects the fair value of the company
* On Nov.9 Cedrob announced tender offer for 9.5 mln of Gobarto shares representing 34 pct of its capital [bit.ly/2ekh6bU ]
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources