* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year
National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG) informs investors that, in the context of Articles 77 and 78 of Regulation (EU) 575/2013 (CRR) and following the conclusion of the sale of Finansbank, it has addressed a letter to the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) of the European Central Bank requesting approval to repurchase the contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) amounting to €2,029.2m issued in December 2015 and held by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF).
The aforementioned request is in line with NBG's Capital Plan, as approved by the SSM on 13 November 2015, and the Commitments stemming from NBG's updated Restructuring Plan, as approved by the European Commission on 4 December 2015.
This announcement is made following a query by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission.
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
* First Business Financial Services says board reduced number of directors from 10 to 9 after Barbara H Stephens' retirement -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: