Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 28 Magna Polonia SA :
* Said on Sunday that on Nov. 26 it filed a claim for 617.8 million zlotys ($149.20 million) to Warsaw District Court against T-Mobile Polska SA, Orange Polska SA, Polkomtel sp. z o.o. and P4 sp. z o.o.
* Polkomtel is a unit of Cyfrowy Polsat Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1408 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)