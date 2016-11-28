Nov 28 Magna Polonia SA :

* Said on Sunday that on Nov. 26 it filed a claim for 617.8 million zlotys ($149.20 million) to Warsaw District Court against T-Mobile Polska SA, Orange Polska SA, Polkomtel sp. z o.o. and P4 sp. z o.o.

* Polkomtel is a unit of Cyfrowy Polsat

($1 = 4.1408 zlotys)