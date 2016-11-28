LONDON, Nov 28 (IFR) - The European Commission has proposed
new rules for the recovery and resolution of central
counterparty clearing firms that aim to promote financial
stability and avoid costs to taxpayers in the event of a CCP
failure.
The proposed framework, more than four years in the making,
grants early intervention powers to regulatory authorities,
allowing them to step in before a clearinghouse reaches the
point of failure.
The proposal requires CCPs and their external supervisors to
draw up recovery and resolution plans, with authorities given
the power to call for changes to a CCP's operational or legal
structure, or to its pre-funded loss-absorbing resources.
Recognising the cross-border nature of the EU's 17
clearinghouses, the proposal establishes resolution colleges for
each CCP, containing all relevant authorities including the
European Securities and Markets Authority and the European
Banking Authority.
"Central counterparties work across borders and are critical
in helping to reduce risks throughout the financial system,"
said Commission vice president Jyrki Katainen, responsible for
jobs growth, investment and competitiveness. "We must be
prepared for the event - however low the probability - of a
failure of a CCP and have the necessary rules in place."
CCPs have become systemically important organisations as a
result of sweeping derivatives rules stemming from a G20
agreement, which has forced more than 60% of the US$544trn
over-the-counter swaps market into central clearing, recent
figures from the Bank for International Settlements show.
Under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation, the
largest European firms became subject to mandatory swaps
clearing in June, requiring vanilla interest rate swaps in G4
currencies of standard maturities to be pushed into CCPs.
"This proposal will strengthen Europe's financial system
further and aims at protecting taxpayers by ensuring we can deal
with a central counterparty if it falls into difficulty," said
EC vice president Valdis Dombrovskis, responsible for financial
stability, financial services and capital markets union. "That's
important because central counterparties are a critical part of
our financial system, helping businesses manage their risks."
The comprehensive set of measures establishes national
resolution authorities in each member state. These can be
central banks, ministries or existing supervisory authorities.
National supervisory authorities, as designated under EMIR, are
given the tools and powers to intervene in a CCP that is
infringing or likely to infringe its prudential requirements.
The primary resolution tools include the sale of part or all
of a failing CCP to another entity. Essential functions of a CCP
can be separated into a new bridge CCP that could eventually be
sold to another entity, leaving non-essential functions to be
liquidated under normal insolvency proceedings.
A position allocation tool aims to re-match the CCP book
through partial or full termination of contracts, while loss
allocation tools aim to cover losses through haircutting of
variation margin, and cash calls. The proposal also allows for
the writedown and conversion of capital and debt instruments or
other unsecured liabilities.
The proposal does not mandate which tools and powers should
be used in different scenarios but leaves the choice to each
resolution authority.
The proposed regulation will be submitted to the European
Parliament and Council of the EU for approval and adoption. Once
adopted, the rules will take effect through amendments to the
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive.
