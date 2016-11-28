LONDON, Nov 28 (IFR) - The European Commission has proposed new rules for the recovery and resolution of central counterparty clearing firms that aim to promote financial stability and avoid costs to taxpayers in the event of a CCP failure.

The proposed framework, more than four years in the making, grants early intervention powers to regulatory authorities, allowing them to step in before a clearinghouse reaches the point of failure.

The proposal requires CCPs and their external supervisors to draw up recovery and resolution plans, with authorities given the power to call for changes to a CCP's operational or legal structure, or to its pre-funded loss-absorbing resources. Recognising the cross-border nature of the EU's 17 clearinghouses, the proposal establishes resolution colleges for each CCP, containing all relevant authorities including the European Securities and Markets Authority and the European Banking Authority.

"Central counterparties work across borders and are critical in helping to reduce risks throughout the financial system," said Commission vice president Jyrki Katainen, responsible for jobs growth, investment and competitiveness. "We must be prepared for the event - however low the probability - of a failure of a CCP and have the necessary rules in place."

CCPs have become systemically important organisations as a result of sweeping derivatives rules stemming from a G20 agreement, which has forced more than 60% of the US$544trn over-the-counter swaps market into central clearing, recent figures from the Bank for International Settlements show.

Under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation, the largest European firms became subject to mandatory swaps clearing in June, requiring vanilla interest rate swaps in G4 currencies of standard maturities to be pushed into CCPs.

"This proposal will strengthen Europe's financial system further and aims at protecting taxpayers by ensuring we can deal with a central counterparty if it falls into difficulty," said EC vice president Valdis Dombrovskis, responsible for financial stability, financial services and capital markets union. "That's important because central counterparties are a critical part of our financial system, helping businesses manage their risks."

The comprehensive set of measures establishes national resolution authorities in each member state. These can be central banks, ministries or existing supervisory authorities. National supervisory authorities, as designated under EMIR, are given the tools and powers to intervene in a CCP that is infringing or likely to infringe its prudential requirements.

The primary resolution tools include the sale of part or all of a failing CCP to another entity. Essential functions of a CCP can be separated into a new bridge CCP that could eventually be sold to another entity, leaving non-essential functions to be liquidated under normal insolvency proceedings.

A position allocation tool aims to re-match the CCP book through partial or full termination of contracts, while loss allocation tools aim to cover losses through haircutting of variation margin, and cash calls. The proposal also allows for the writedown and conversion of capital and debt instruments or other unsecured liabilities.

The proposal does not mandate which tools and powers should be used in different scenarios but leaves the choice to each resolution authority.

The proposed regulation will be submitted to the European Parliament and Council of the EU for approval and adoption. Once adopted, the rules will take effect through amendments to the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Ian Edmondson)