Nov 28 Fireswirl Technologies Inc

* Qtrly net loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of co $319,429 versus earnings of $2.98 million in 2015

* Fireswirl announces 2016 q3 financial results

* Says qtrly total operating revenue from continuing operations was $137,541 versus $274,932 in same period in 2015