Nov 28 Emotra AB :

* Emotra's application for about 3 million euros ($3.17 million), intended to finance both EUDOR-Y, a multi-center clinical study for young people, and the production of EDOR Interconnect and further development of hardware and software, was rejected by the European Commission

