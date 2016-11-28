BRIEF-Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
Nov 28 21vianet Group Inc
* Qtrly adjusted loss per ADS $0.02
* 21Vianet group, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Sees q4 2016 revenue rmb 900 million to RMB 940 million
* Q3 adjusted loss per share RMB 0.02
* Q3 loss per share RMB 0.15
* Sees fy 2016 revenue RMB 3.64 billion to RMB 3.68 billion
* Q3 revenue RMB 968 million versus RMB 924.1 million
* 21Vianet group inc - hosting churn rate, which is based on company's core idc business, was 0.95% in q3 of 2016, compared with 1.06% in q2
* Qtrly loss per ADS $0.13
* 21Vianet group inc - adjusted ebitda for full year 2016 is expected to be in range of RMB 242 million to RMB 262 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge write-downs looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc shares plunged on Friday after the company's release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, as mounting costs and growing wage pressures spooked investors.