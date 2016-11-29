Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 29Action SA :
* Reports Q3 net loss at 15.5 million zlotys ($3.72 million) versus profit of 6.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 revenue was 665.7 million zlotys versus 1.17 billion zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss was 17.8 million zlotys versus 9.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Says 2016 results affected among others by downturn in Q2 and Q3 and rehabilitation proceedings of the dominant entity
* Expects bigger demand for products in Q4
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1701 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)