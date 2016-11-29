UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 China Gas Holdings Ltd
* hy net profit hk$ 1.69 billion versus hk$ 1.30 billion
* Hy revenue hk$13.18 billion versus hk$14.15 billion
* Declared an interim dividend of hk5.0 cents per share for six months ended 30 september 2016
* hy net profit hk$ 1.69 billion versus hk$ 1.30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources