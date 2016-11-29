Nov 29 Bonifiche Ferraresi SpA :

* Said on Monday it sent to Bonifiche Sarde SpA in liquidation a manifestation of preliminary and non-binding interest, concerning the potential acquisition of Bonifiche Sarde SpA's assets, composed mainly of series of land located in Arborea and Terralba regions

* Said information published in some newspapers on Nov. 26, 27 and 28 about potential offer from the company for acquisition of Bonifiche Sarde SpA in liquidation is not true

* Said that information in newspapers, concerning potential investment of 40 million euros by the company in Bonifiche Sarde SpA, as well as the potential purchase of companies Surigheddu and Mamuntanas, are not true

