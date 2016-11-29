Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Nov 29 Ericsson :
** Says as previously announced, Ericsson will make significant reductions in its operations in Boras and Kumla
** Production of microwave links and logistics in Boras will be closed down and approx. 460 employees will be redundant
** At the same time a new small Ericsson unit will be formed with focus on industrialization, logistics and software development with approx. 175 employees
** The material handling unit will be outsourced to our partner Speed Group, and approx. 50 Ericsson employees will be offered employment
** Ericsson in Boras has approx. 700 employees
** Production in Kumla will be closed down and a smaller test center for 5G development will be formed with approx. 60 employees. Local negotiations about the new unit is ongoing
** Ericsson in Kumla has 420 employees today and approx. 360 will be redundant
** Ericsson will announce more details on ongoing savings on December 8, according to news agency TT
Link to story on announcement of job cuts: here
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)