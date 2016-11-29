BRIEF-Gastar Exploration board adopts NOL shareholder rights agreement
* Gastar Exploration Inc - board of directors has adopted a net operating loss (NOL) shareholder rights agreement
Nov 29 Magyar Telecom BV :
* Magyar Telecom B.V. announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 and investor call
* 9M EBITDA 32.9 million euros ($34.84 million) versus 32.9 million euros year ago
* 9M income from operations 5.0 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Catalyst Paper announces successful completion of recapitalization
* Distribution center leased by Cooper Tire in Albany, Georgia, sustains tornado damage; no injuries; customer orders being rerouted