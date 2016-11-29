UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 29 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd
* hy revenue before biological fair value adjustments rmb2.52 billion versus rmb2.14 billion
* hy profit for period attributable to equity shareholders of company (before biological fair value adjustments) was rmb347.4 million, decrease of 7.6%
* directors did not recommend payment of a dividend in respect of six months ended september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources