Nov 29 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd

* hy revenue before biological fair value adjustments rmb2.52 billion versus rmb2.14 billion

* hy profit for period attributable to equity shareholders of company (before biological fair value adjustments) was rmb347.4 million, decrease of 7.6%

* directors did not recommend payment of a dividend in respect of six months ended september 30, 2016