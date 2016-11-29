Nov 29 A1M Pharma AB :

* Says has successfully and according to plan conducted the first part of the company's toxicology/safety studies with the pharmaceutical compound in the company's candidate drug ROSGard

* In the studies, a maximum tolerated dose (MTD) has been established in two different animal models

* These results will be used to establish the dosage levels to be used in the GLP-compliant toxicology studies

