BRIEF-Ourcrowd Digital reports 13.1 pct stake in Dariohealth Corp
* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P. reports 13.1 percent stake in Dariohealth Corp as of Jan 9 2017 - SEC filing
Nov 29 A1M Pharma AB :
* Says has successfully and according to plan conducted the first part of the company's toxicology/safety studies with the pharmaceutical compound in the company's candidate drug ROSGard
* In the studies, a maximum tolerated dose (MTD) has been established in two different animal models
* These results will be used to establish the dosage levels to be used in the GLP-compliant toxicology studies
Source text: bit.ly/2gFcqeQ
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P. reports 13.1 percent stake in Dariohealth Corp as of Jan 9 2017 - SEC filing
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals - on Jan 23 co, units, Pozen Inc filed lawsuit in U.S. District Court for Eastern district of Texas against Teva Pharmaceuticals
* On Jan 27 co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with cowen and company - SEC filing