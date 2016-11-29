BRIEF-Ourcrowd Digital reports 13.1 pct stake in Dariohealth Corp
* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P. reports 13.1 percent stake in Dariohealth Corp as of Jan 9 2017 - SEC filing
Nov 29 MediRox AB :
* Statement by the Board of MediRox in connection with Ahead Global's increased offer of 14.00 Swedish crowns ($1.52) per share
* MediRox independent committee has decided to unanimously recommend shareholders in MediRox to accept Ahead Global's increased offer
($1 = 9.2136 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals - on Jan 23 co, units, Pozen Inc filed lawsuit in U.S. District Court for Eastern district of Texas against Teva Pharmaceuticals
* On Jan 27 co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with cowen and company - SEC filing