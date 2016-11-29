Nov 29 MediRox AB :

* Statement by the Board of MediRox in connection with Ahead Global's increased offer of 14.00 Swedish crowns ($1.52) per share

* MediRox independent committee has decided to unanimously recommend shareholders in MediRox to accept Ahead Global's increased offer

Source text: bit.ly/2gsOfjh

($1 = 9.2136 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)