Nov 29 Telenor Asa

* Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke told reporters the company aims to decide the future of its India business in 2017

* In its Q3 report Telenor booked a NOK 4.1 billion ($480.64 million) impairment of the India business and said it continued to evaluate its options for the unit Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5303 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)