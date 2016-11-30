BRIEF-Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development sees FY 2016 net profit up 51 pct to 71 pct
Jan 26 Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. :
Nov 30 Collector AB :
* Said on Tuesday signed extensive financing agreement with Rossignol
* Said transaction includes factoring and inventory financing for Rossignol Group
* Total volume amounts to about 1.2 billion Swedish crowns
* Agreement will be valid for three years, taking effect as of March 1, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. :
DUBAI, Jan 26 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) said on Thursday its majority shareholder the Abu Dhabi Investment Council has increased its ownership in the lender to 62.52 percent after a capital reduction.
DUBAI, Jan 26 Stock markets in the Gulf and Egypt may generally rise on Thursday in response to a strong global environment, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average breached the 20,000 point-level for the first time on Wednesday.