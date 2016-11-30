Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 30 TalkPool AG :
* Reported on Tuesday Q3 net sales of 2.8 million euros ($3.0 million) versus 2.7 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 0.4 million euros versus profit 0.1 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)