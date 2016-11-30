Nov 30 Gazprombank :

* Reported on Tuesday Q3 net profit of 5.22 billion roubles ($80.20 million) versus net loss of 7.72 billion roubles year ago

* Q3 net interest income of 31.81 billion roubles versus 27.51 billion roubles year ago

* Q3 impairment on interest earning assets 16.88 billion roubles versus 38.29 billion roubles year ago

* As at Sept. 30, Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio amounted to 10.0 pct as compared to 10.2 pct as at Dec.31, 2015 Source text for Eikon:, bit.ly/2gEzexC

