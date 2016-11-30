BRIEF-Thaihot Group to buy 67 pct stake in construction firm at 240 mln yuan
* Says it plans to buy 67 percent stake in Jiangxi-based construction firm at price of 240 million yuan
Nov 30 Gazprombank :
* Reported on Tuesday Q3 net profit of 5.22 billion roubles ($80.20 million) versus net loss of 7.72 billion roubles year ago
* Q3 net interest income of 31.81 billion roubles versus 27.51 billion roubles year ago
* Q3 impairment on interest earning assets 16.88 billion roubles versus 38.29 billion roubles year ago
* As at Sept. 30, Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio amounted to 10.0 pct as compared to 10.2 pct as at Dec.31, 2015 Source text for Eikon:, bit.ly/2gEzexC
DUBAI, Jan 26 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 40 percent of the bank's paid up capital for 2016.
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015