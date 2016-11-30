BRIEF-Thaihot Group to buy 67 pct stake in construction firm at 240 mln yuan
* Says it plans to buy 67 percent stake in Jiangxi-based construction firm at price of 240 million yuan
Nov 30 Investa Office Fund :
* Received letter from Cromwell referring to possibility to acquire all of iof's outstanding issued capital for $4.45 per security
* Refers to asx announcement earlier today by Cromwell Property Group
* Independent directors determined not to grant cromwell due diligence
* "Iof has appointed Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited and Allens to advise in relation to this matter."
* Directors of ILFML determined that price proposed and framework for request not compelling or attractive to iof unitholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to buy 67 percent stake in Jiangxi-based construction firm at price of 240 million yuan
DUBAI, Jan 26 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 40 percent of the bank's paid up capital for 2016.
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015