Nov 30 Investa Office Fund :

* Received letter from Cromwell referring to possibility to acquire all of iof's outstanding issued capital for $4.45 per security

* Refers to asx announcement earlier today by Cromwell Property Group

* Independent directors determined not to grant cromwell due diligence

* "Iof has appointed Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited and Allens to advise in relation to this matter."

* Directors of ILFML determined that price proposed and framework for request not compelling or attractive to iof unitholders