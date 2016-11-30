Dubai's Mashreq board proposes cash dividend of 40 pct for 2016
DUBAI, Jan 26 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 40 percent of the bank's paid up capital for 2016.
Nov 30 Otkritie FC Bank :
* Reported on Tuesday Q3 net interest income of 8.44 billion roubles ($129.64 million)versus 14.03 billion roubles year ago
* Q3 net profit of 348 million roubles versus loss of 1.29 billion roubles year ago
* Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio as of Sept.30 of 13.17 pct versus 10.64 pct as of Dec.31, 2015
Source text: bit.ly/2fBxRQE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.1058 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, Jan 26 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 40 percent of the bank's paid up capital for 2016.
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also