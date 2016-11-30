Nov 30 Ansaldo STS SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that on Nov. 23 the Elliott International LP Funds, The Liverpool Limited Partnership and Elliott Associates LP submitted to the board of auditors a report requesting the verification of certain corporate governance issues

* The request regards the independence of the board of directors member Alberto de Benedectis, the establishment of the bid committee, the termination of Roberto Carassais employment, and the resignation of the auditing firm

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)