Nov 30 Legal & General

* Says backs UK venture investment platform Accelerated Digital Ventures (ADV), with Woodford Investment Management, British Business Bank.

* ADV plans to invest an initial 150 million pounds in digital start-ups, through its platform offering access to capital, coaching, customers and corporates.

* Targeting existing digital technology hubs, including Belfast, Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Oxford and Sheffield.

* Aims to provide equity capital to help 1000s of business start-ups to become globally successful UK scale-ups. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)