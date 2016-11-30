Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 26
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Nov 30 Sanjeev Kumar:
* Sanjeev kumar acquires ordinary shares and warrants of tethys petroleum
* Sanjeev Kumar bought beneficial ownership, control of 44 million ordinary shares in capital of company and 96.2 million ordinary earnings per share purchase warrants
* Acquired shares and warrants of Tethys Petroleum for an aggregate purchase price of US$700,001.11
* Ordinary shares acquired by kumar represent approximately 9.0% of Tethy's Petroleum's current issued and outstanding ordinary shares
* Tethys Petroleum ordinary shares & warrants acquired represent 50% of issued & outstanding warrants of this particular class of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Jan 25 Investors sold U.S.-based domestic stock funds at the fastest pace since equities leapt following the presidential election, Investment Company Institute data for the latest week showed on Wednesday. Stock funds based and invested in the United States posted withdrawals of $3.7 billion during the week that ended Jan. 18, according to the trade group. That is the largest outflow for the funds since the election-week period ended Nov. 9, when outflows approached $6.4 billion
Jan 25 Facebook Inc has hired Hugo Barra to lead all of its virtual reality efforts, including its Oculus team, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.