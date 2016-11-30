Nov 30 Credit China Fintech Holdings Ltd :

* Deal at a cash consideration of vnd286.59 billion

* Acquisition of interest in amigo technologies joint stock company

* Unit entered into a share subscription agreement with amigo technologies joint stock company

* subsidiary has agreed to subscribe for & target has agreed to allot & issue shares of target

* Subsidiary also entered into a shareholders ' agreement ("shareholders' agreement") with current shareholders of target