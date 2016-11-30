STOCKHOLM Nov 30 ** Volvo Cars has raised SEK 3 billion from its first Swedish bond issue, the car manufacturer said in a statement on Wednesday.

** Says the bond will be listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

** Says bond issue follows its introduction to the global corporate bond market earlier this year, when it raised EUR 500 million. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)