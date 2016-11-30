BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Box Inc :
* Sees FY17 GAAP loss per share $1.23 to $1.24
* Box reports record third quarter revenue of $102.8 million, up 31% year-over-year
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.30
* Q3 revenue $102.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $100.6 million
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $108 million to $109 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $397 million to $398 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share is expected to be in range of $0.33 to $0.32 and $0.14 to $0.13
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $108.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.68, revenue view $395.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.