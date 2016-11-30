Nov 30 Box Inc :

* Sees FY17 GAAP loss per share $1.23 to $1.24

* Box reports record third quarter revenue of $102.8 million, up 31% year-over-year

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.30

* Q3 revenue $102.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $100.6 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $108 million to $109 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $397 million to $398 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share is expected to be in range of $0.33 to $0.32 and $0.14 to $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $108.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.68, revenue view $395.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: