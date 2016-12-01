Dec 1SRV Yhtiöt Oyj :

* Said on Wednesday Kiinteistö Oy Abraham Wetterintie 6 (AW6) had been ordered to pay SRV Rakennus Oy 1.009 million euros ($1.07 million)

* AW 6 will be required to pay SRV unpaid payments of the contract price and additional and modification works approved by the client added with penalty interest

* Said shall examine the content of the decision and thereafter shall decide on whether to appeal to the court of appeal

* Said this decision will have no impact on the outlook for 2016

