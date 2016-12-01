Dec 1PSI AG :

* Said on Wednesday Bosnia and Herzegovina power utility decided for PSIcontrol

* Power utility JP Elektroprivreda Hrvatske Zajednice Herceg Bosne d.d. Mostar and German-Croatian consortium PSI AG and KONAR have signed a contract for implementation of a SCADA/DMS/OMS control system for the remote control of the JP EP HZHB's electricity distribution grid

* Project is worth 4.3 million euros ($4.57 million) and will be finished within three years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)