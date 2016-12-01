Dec 1 NTT System SA :

* Reported on Wednesday that it signs a framework agreement with Atos Polska SA

* Parties estimate that the total annual turnover under the agreement will be at 30 million zlotys ($7.16 million)

* The deal was concluded for 1-year period, until Nov. 23,2017

($1 = 4.1917 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)