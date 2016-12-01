BRIEF-Wuhan P&S Information Technology expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 21.6 to 35.1 pct
Jan 27 Wuhan P&S Information Technology Co Ltd :
Dec 1 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :
* The price of 27.18 pct stake in WP sold by Jaroslaw Mikos and European Media Holding S.a.r.l.(EMH) in an accelerated bookbuilding process, set at 50.0 zloty ($11.93) per share
* 7.8 mln shares will be sold for about 390 mln zlotys
* Informed about the sale on Nov. 30
Source text: bit.ly/2gnBysb
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1901 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 27 Wuhan P&S Information Technology Co Ltd :
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp is currently looking to sell less than 20 percent of its memory chip business as it looks to raise capital to offset an upcoming multi-billion dollar charge, but may eventually list it, executives said on Friday.
* Sees Q4 PAT between 97 million rupees and 104 million rupees Source text: (PAT for quarter ended 31 March, 2017 is seen between 97 million rupees and 104 million rupees) Further company coverage: