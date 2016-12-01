Dec 1 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :

* The price of 27.18 pct stake in WP sold by Jaroslaw Mikos and European Media Holding S.a.r.l.(EMH) in an accelerated bookbuilding process, set at 50.0 zloty ($11.93) per share

* 7.8 mln shares will be sold for about 390 mln zlotys

* Informed about the sale on Nov. 30

($1 = 4.1901 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)