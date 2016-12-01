UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 1Amrest Holding SE :
* Says that it signed an agreement to acquire 15 KFC restaurants in Germany from the German branch of Kentucky Fried Chicken (Great Britain) Ltd.
* The estimated value of the sale is 10.3 million euros ($10.94 million)
* The estimated revenue for 12-month period ended Aug. 31 from the restaurants to be acquired was 27.4 mln euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources