Dec 1Amrest Holding SE :

* Says that it signed an agreement to acquire 15 KFC restaurants in Germany from the German branch of Kentucky Fried Chicken (Great Britain) Ltd.

* The estimated value of the sale is 10.3 million euros ($10.94 million)

* The estimated revenue for 12-month period ended Aug. 31 from the restaurants to be acquired was 27.4 mln euros

