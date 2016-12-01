Dec 1 EBC Solicitors SA :

* Said on Wednesday that is signed an investment agreement with Red Dev Studio sp. z o.o. (Red Dev) and Red Dev's only partner

* The partner has pledged to take all necessary actions to increase the share capital of Red Dev

* EBC Solicitors is to aquire 96 new shares of Red Dev, which will represent 48.98 pct stake, for 800,000 zlotys ($190,853)

* Under the agreement, following the acquisition of Red Dev share by EBC Solicitors, additional funds are to be obtained via crowdfunding and Red Dev to be listed on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Red Dev produces games for mobile platforms

($1 = 4.1917 zlotys)