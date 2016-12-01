Dec 1 Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA (ZPC Otmuchow) :

* Said on Wednesday that following its strategy revision , it plans to sell Jednosc sp. z o.o.

* On Nov. 30 informed that it had been in talks to sell Jednosc with a producer from the food industry but the other party withdrew from the negotiations

