MOVES-Insurer Lancashire appoints chief for Cathedral Underwriting
Jan 27 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd said it had appointed Andrew McKee as chief of its Cathedral Underwriting business with effect from June 26.
Dec 1 Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :
* Reported on Wednesday 9-month net loss 2.9 million euros ($3.1 million) versus loss 1.4 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 477,000 euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* Assets under management of 140.1 million euros at end-Sept versus 160.0 million euros at end-Sept 2015
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp is currently looking to sell less than 20 percent of its memory chip business as it looks to raise capital to offset an upcoming multi-billion dollar charge, but may eventually list it, executives said on Friday.
