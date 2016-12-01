Japan's SMFG posts smaller 9-month profit, low interest rates drag
TOKYO, Jan 27 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) on Friday reported a 13 percent drop in net profit for the nine months ended December, hurt by low interest rates.
Dec 1Abadon Real Estate SA :
* Says that it has increased stake in Partner SA to 100 pct
* Acquired from Murapol SA 44 pct stake in Partner in exchange for its series M shares issued under capital increase announced in September
* Prior to the transaction, the company owned 66 pct of Partner
* Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd - dec quarter net loss 10.3 million rupees versus loss 5.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 27 Expectations of more protectionist policies from the new U.S. administration of Donald Trump are likely to hurt Asian countries with more export exposure to the United States.