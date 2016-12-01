Dec 1Abadon Real Estate SA :

* Says that it has increased stake in Partner SA to 100 pct

* Acquired from Murapol SA 44 pct stake in Partner in exchange for its series M shares issued under capital increase announced in September

* Prior to the transaction, the company owned 66 pct of Partner

