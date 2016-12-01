Dec 1 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp :

* Booz Allen Hamilton announces secondary offering by affiliate of The Carlyle Group

* Sale of 16.7 million shares of Class A stock on underwritten basis by affiliate of Carlyle Group to Barclays Capital

* Upon completion of offering, Carlyle will not beneficially own any shares of common stock of Booz Allen