Dec 1Moscow Exchange :

* Says it has revised constituent lists of the Moscow Exchange indices effective from Dec. 16, 2016 to March 15, 2017

* Ordinary shares of Mechel, NCSP and Mosenergo will be added to MICEX and RTS indices

* Ordinary shares of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Cherkizovo Group and depositary receipts of Lenta will be excluded from MICEX and RTS indicesSource text: bit.ly/2gLKSnQ

(Gdynia Newsroom)