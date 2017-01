Dec 1 CombiGene AB :

* Signs agreement with Panion Animal Health for licensing of drug candidate for veterinary market

* The agreement includes an upfront payment of 3 million Swedish crowns ($324,633.16), which will be paid when Panion Animal Health receives funding for its operations, which is expected in Q1 2017

* In addition, CombiGene receives royalties on future sales

($1 = 9.2412 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)