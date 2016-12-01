Dec 1 Cellnex Telecom SA :

* Buys 270 towers in France for 67 million euros ($71 million)

* Closes second phase of agreement with Bouygues Telecom that increases the towers portfolio acquired to 500

* The 500 towers will provide revenues of around 13 million euros in the first 12 complete months, including services to other customers

($1 = 0.9418 euros)