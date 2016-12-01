Dec 1 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* On request of Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) resolved to suspend trading of shares of B3System SA, Hawe SA and Topmedical SA as the companies did not publish their Q3 financial reports in period specified by law

* WSE resolves to suspend trading of B3System SA, Hawe SA and Topmedical SA from Dec.1 to Jan. 1, 2017 included

(Gdynia Newsroom)