Dec 1 Groupe Flo SA :

* Has reached agreement with its financial partners providing for suspension of various entitlements under existing credit agreements until the end of April 2017

* New credit line of 6.2 million euros ($6.59 million)

* Credit to be paid back by the end of April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)