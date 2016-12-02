Dec 2 KPS AG :

* Said on Thursday current term of office of the member of the Management Board, Dietmar Mueller, will not be extended due to the achievement of the company's internal age limit for members of the Management Board

* Contract expires at the end of May 31, 2017

* The other member of the Management Board, Leonardo Musso, will be working as a sole member of the company from 1 June 2017 until further notice

