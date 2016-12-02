UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Thursday that the quaterly adjustment of the WSE indices will be carried out after the end of the trading session on Dec. 16
* Getin Noble Bank SA will replace Polnord SA in mWIG40 index
* The shares of Colian Holding SA, iAlbatros Group SA, Mostostal Warszawa SA and Skotan SA will be excluded from sWIG80 and replaced with the shares of CFI Holding SA, PBG SA, Polnord SA and Prairie Mining Ltd.
* There will not be any changes to WIG 20
Source text: bit.ly/2h1jqpg
Further company coverage:,,, ,,,,,
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources